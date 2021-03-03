OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Fri, March 05
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Navajo Police Department seeks missing 16-year-old

Originally Published: March 3, 2021 10:30 a.m.

The Navajo Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Hector Thompson.

According to the NPD, Hector was last seen leaving his home Feb. 26, around 3 p.m. Officers have followed up on possible locations he may have gone, however, he has yet to be located.

Hector is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has brown eyes, short brown hair and was last seen wearing a black beanie, black-framed glasses, brown pants, a black pullover with a reflective “NBA” logo, neon-colored “Nike” shoes and a black backpack.

If you have seen Hector Thompson, or know of his whereabouts, call the Navajo Police Department Shiprock District at (505) 368-1350/1351. Hector has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).

Information provided by Navajo Nation Police Department

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Update: Missing children Jayda John and Jaylee Spencer found
Navajo Police Department seeks missing Fort Defiance man
President Nez offers support to family of missing 94-year-old Dennis Hardy, Sr. of Fort Defiance, Arizona
Multiple agencies search for missing man
Flagstaff police continue to search for missing person
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas