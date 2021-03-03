Navajo Police Department seeks missing 16-year-old

The Navajo Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Hector Thompson.

According to the NPD, Hector was last seen leaving his home Feb. 26, around 3 p.m. Officers have followed up on possible locations he may have gone, however, he has yet to be located.

Hector is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has brown eyes, short brown hair and was last seen wearing a black beanie, black-framed glasses, brown pants, a black pullover with a reflective “NBA” logo, neon-colored “Nike” shoes and a black backpack.

If you have seen Hector Thompson, or know of his whereabouts, call the Navajo Police Department Shiprock District at (505) 368-1350/1351. Hector has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).

Information provided by Navajo Nation Police Department