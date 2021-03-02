Sen. Mark Kelly says he’s in a position to help Native Americans
PHOENIX — U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly has received his committee assignments and said he will be in a position to help Native Americans on many issues such as veteran’s affairs, the environment and the elderly.
Kelly, D-Ariz., has been assigned to the Armed Services Committee, Energy and Natural Resources Committee, Environment and Public Works Committee, Special Committee on Aging and the Joint Economic Committee.
Kelly put the Armed Services Committee at the top of his list as he is a 25-year Navy veteran who served as a combat pilot and astronaut.
“From Ira Hayes, to Lori Piestewa, to the Navajo Code Talkers, Arizona tribal members have sacrificed for their country with honor and distinction,” he said. “As a veteran of the U.S. Navy, I have served alongside Native servicemen during my career in the Navy and I am committed to ensuring that Native Americans receive all respect, rights and benefits entitled to them during and after their service.”
Kelly said he supports expanding veterans programs to ensure service reaches all tribal nations. He said rural tribes are often the most underserved with issues such as health care, homelessness, social services and national cemetery access often overlooked by the federal government.
“I believe that more field support from the VA (Veteran’s Affairs) in rural areas is needed, along with a large scale expansion of broadband internet across tribal communities to increase veteran access to telehealth and remote learning programs,” he said.
Kelly said it is also important for America to honor Native veterans and celebrate the legacy of Navajo Code Talkers. He supports the efforts by the Navajo Nation to establish a Navajo Code Talkers Memorial.
“Too often the Indian Health Service and the Veterans Affairs system are underfunded by Congress and unable to provide the full range of health care and veteran benefits that tribal members deserve. In the Senate, I am currently advocating for resources for tribal governments, health care, water systems and housing in this year’s COVID-19 assistance package,” he said.
By serving on the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, Kelly said the federal government should play a role in helping the Navajo and Hopi transition to a renewable energy economy following the closure of the coal fired Navajo Generating Station and the Kayenta Coal Mine. Kelly said the Navajo and Hopi tribes have significant solar and wind potential, which they should be encouraged to grow.
“In my new role on the Committee on Energy and Natural Resources and the Committee on Environment and Public Works, I plan to push for renewable energy programs, mining remediation projects and climate policies that benefit tribes,” he said.
From his seat on the Environmental and Public Works Committee, Kelly recently supported the advancement of Michael Regan’s nomination for Administrator of the EPA.
“I spoke about the fact that the EPA should prioritize the cleanup of the roughly 500 abandoned uranium mines in the Four Corners region. And I will continue to use my seat on the EPW Committee to ensure that tribes enjoy clean water, air, and land,” he said.
Kelly said he will use his seat on the Aging Committee to help with elderly issues for Navajo, Hopi and other tribes.
“The COVID pandemic has highlighted in our country just how underserved Native elders are when they seek adequate health care and other social services,” he said. “I am committed to continue working with tribal communities in Arizona on ways to best help aging Native populations. I will work with Chair Casey and Ranking Member Scott on the Senate Aging Committee to make sure our committee hearings, reports and oversight include the unique needs of tribes.”
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- Navajo Police Department seeks missing Fort Defiance man
- Hardship assistance update: Text messaging campaign launched because of call volume to support center
- Hardship Assistance payments set to begin Jan. 18
- Reopening of Grand Canyon National Park’s east entrance questioned
- Navajo calendar rooted in tradition & necessities
- Update: Hopi Tribe remains in a State of Emergency, lockdown; Navajo Nation under curfew until March 8
- Flagstaff man arrested for child porn
- Navajo Police Department seeks missing 16-year-old
- Navajo Nation police: Suspect fatally shot during struggle
- Hardship assistance update: Text messaging campaign launched because of call volume to support center
- Hardship Assistance payments set to begin Jan. 18
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- 25% of Navajo applicants at risk of not receiving Cares Act funds
- New jail project in Prescott moves to next phase
- Navajo calendar rooted in tradition & necessities
- Former Tuba City Warriors basketball star leads FEMA team helping on Nation with pandemic
- Hardship Assistance Program checks mailed out, 370 duplicate checks sent in error and will be voided
- “Invalid login” issues cause delays for CARES Act applicants
- Navajo Police Department seeks missing Fort Defiance man
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: