Community information: Navajo Nation EPA announces date changes
Originally Published: March 2, 2021 9:40 a.m.
Please note changes in dates to receive comments and requests for the Public Notices ran on Feb. 17. All comments and requests must be received by April 5, 2021 and if any person wishes to file a written response or supplementary
information to material filed by any other person during the public comment period or to testimony provided during the virtual public hearing, that person may have up to April 26, 2021 to do so.
