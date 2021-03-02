OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Fri, March 05
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Community information: Navajo Nation EPA announces date changes

Originally Published: March 2, 2021 9:40 a.m.

Please note changes in dates to receive comments and requests for the Public Notices ran on Feb. 17. All comments and requests must be received by April 5, 2021 and if any person wishes to file a written response or supplementary

information to material filed by any other person during the public comment period or to testimony provided during the virtual public hearing, that person may have up to April 26, 2021 to do so.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Navajo Nation Presidential election set for April 21
Havasupai Tribe suspends tourism indefinitely
Candidate filing for Navajo elections to open May 17
Around the Rez: Jan. 31
Economic stimulus letters hit mailboxes this month
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas