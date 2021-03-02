Around the Rez: week of March 3
Leupp Nazarene Church Easter Sunrise Service April 4
An Easter Sunrise Service, outside the Leupp Nazarene Church will be held April 4.
The congregation normally gathers around a fire, but this time, they'll wear masks, sit six-feet apart and follow other COVID-19 health safety protocols.
In the meantime, plare are to start messages related to Jesus' resurrection online.
The church, near milepost 13 on Navajo Route 15, has been holding services by teleconference and doing drive-up meetings.
A communion service was held on wireless phones and a future revival is in the works.
More information is available by calling Pastor Darrell Begay at 928-853-5321. The teleconference number is 1-717-275-8940 with access code 3204224#. Services are 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. "...The Lord is risen indeed..." Luke 24:34 (KJV).
