Navajo president encourages Nation during days of prayer
Originally Published: June 29, 2021 8:57 a.m.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer were joined June 26 by Diné medicine man Rex Lee Jim, pastors Ron Harvey and Jerry Tom of Fort Defiance and Leroy Thinn of Shonto, Arizona, to offer sunrise prayers of healing and moisture of Navajo lands and communities at Roof Butte, located on the Chuska Mountains. Nez and Lizer encouraged churches, families, neighbors and community members to come together to pray for the Navajo Nation. The Navajo Nation Days of Prayer took place June 25 – 27.
