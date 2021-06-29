Hopi Tribe reports 62 percent vaccination.
As of June 25 the cumulative positive COVID-19 cases of Hopi Tribal members increased to 1,286 and 61.59 percent of the tribe is vaccinated.
According to Hopi, one more individual in Kykotsmovi tested positive to bring their total to 129. Four other individuals in Hotevilla tested positive to bring their total to 170.
Cumulative numbers for other Hopi/Tewa Villages include:
Oraibi: 27
Polacca/First Mesa: 283
Mishungnovi: 93
Sipaulovi: 59
Shungopavi: 221
Yuwehlopaki: 12
Bacavi: 55
Keams Canyon: 52
Moencopi: 178
Of the 1,286 cases, 1012 were tested at Hopi Health Care and 274 at Tuba City. Approximately 9,574 people have been tested at Hopi Health Care - 8,109 were negative and 1,397 were positive. Nine people were tested June 25 and three results were pending.
Vaccinations for Hopi Tribe
The Department of Health & Human Services states that there are currently five active COVID-19 cases and the total reservation percent vaccinated is 61.59 percent. Approximately one-and-a-half percent more than June 9.
Approximate percentages of Hopi Tribal members who’ve received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose include:
Oraibi: 90 percent of residents
Kykotsmovi: 71 percent
Münqapi Villages: 57 percent
Soongopavi: 58 percent
Hotevilla: 55 percent
Polacca: 55 percent
Sipaulovi: 52 percent
Bacavi: 51 percent
Misungnovi: 40 percent
The Department of Health & Human Services states their numbers do not include vaccinations from Keams Canyon, Spider Mound and those identified as Second Mesa which together total 369 Hopi Tribal members.
