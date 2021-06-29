OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Hopi Tribe reports 62 percent vaccination.

The Hopi Tribe has announced plans for a phased reopening of the reservation following a downward trend of COVID-19 cases. (Loretta McKenney/NHO)

Originally Published: June 29, 2021 3:38 p.m.

As of June 25 the cumulative positive COVID-19 cases of Hopi Tribal members increased to 1,286 and 61.59 percent of the tribe is vaccinated.

According to Hopi, one more individual in Kykotsmovi tested positive to bring their total to 129. Four other individuals in Hotevilla tested positive to bring their total to 170.

Cumulative numbers for other Hopi/Tewa Villages include:

Oraibi: 27

Polacca/First Mesa: 283

Mishungnovi: 93

Sipaulovi: 59

Shungopavi: 221

Yuwehlopaki: 12

Bacavi: 55

Keams Canyon: 52

Moencopi: 178

Of the 1,286 cases, 1012 were tested at Hopi Health Care and 274 at Tuba City. Approximately 9,574 people have been tested at Hopi Health Care - 8,109 were negative and 1,397 were positive. Nine people were tested June 25 and three results were pending.

Vaccinations for Hopi Tribe

The Department of Health & Human Services states that there are currently five active COVID-19 cases and the total reservation percent vaccinated is 61.59 percent. Approximately one-and-a-half percent more than June 9.

Approximate percentages of Hopi Tribal members who’ve received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose include:

Oraibi: 90 percent of residents

Kykotsmovi: 71 percent

Münqapi Villages: 57 percent

Soongopavi: 58 percent

Hotevilla: 55 percent

Polacca: 55 percent

Sipaulovi: 52 percent

Bacavi: 51 percent

Misungnovi: 40 percent

The Department of Health & Human Services states their numbers do not include vaccinations from Keams Canyon, Spider Mound and those identified as Second Mesa which together total 369 Hopi Tribal members.

