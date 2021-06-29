OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Fri, July 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Around the Rez: week of June 30

Originally Published: June 29, 2021 8:59 a.m.

Leupp First Presbyterian Church reopens

Leupp First Presbyterian Church plans to reopen for regular in-person services June 27 after more than a year of online Facebook meetings because of COVID-19 issues. The church is between milepost 2 and 3 on Navajo Route 2, which is the paved road from Leupp to Kykotsmovi. Church Pastor is Calvin Kelly. Church attendees are asked to wear masks and sit six feet apart because of continued COVID-19 concerns. Sanitizers will be available. Sunday school restarts next week at 9 a.m. before the regular service at 10:30 a.m.

2021 Young Native American Summit

On Eagles’ Wings (OEW) hosts the Warrior Leadership Summit 2021 July 1-6 with the theme ‘Stronger’ taken from Ephesians 6:10. “Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might.” (KJV)

The summit, at Lake Williamson Retreat Center, in Carlinville, Illinois, includes concerts, testimonies, Bible studies, games and much more.

The summit celebrates its 30th year, after being started in 1991 by Ron and Karen Hutchcraft in New Jersey. It is for Natives between 15-35 years old.

“OEW is a movement of Native American young people who want to see hope come to their reservations and communities through a relationship with Jesus Christ,” its website said.

The 2020 online event had many Navajo speakers and musicians, which included Seth and Sarah Stevens, chaplains of Window Rock and Weston Francis, the group, Paradigm, of Shiprock, New Mexico. Milton Verlena and Darian Johnson of Flagstaff sang contemporary gospel songs. Black Christian rapper Lecvai did a concert too.

Online registration and cost information are available by calling Ron at 870-741-3300. His address is PO Box 400, Harrison, AR 72602-0400.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Around the Rez: week of June 23
Around the Rez: week of March 10
Around the Rez: week of March 31
Around the Rez: week of March 17
Around the Rez: week of April 10
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas