Navajo Nation implements Stage 2 fire restrictions effective immediately

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation implemented Stage 2 fire restrictions June 25 to increase prohibitions to help protect against the spread of more wildfires.

The Navajo Nation has already experienced several fires this year that have threatened homes, farms, wildlife, and other areas. The public is encouraged to report any wildfires to the BIA Fire Dispatch at (928) 729-2307.

“The threat of wildfires is very serious, especially in the Southwest,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez. “In the Four Corners states, there are multiple wildfires happening and the impacts are even more devastating due to the lack of moisture.”

Nez said the Nation will also be issuing a drought declaration to free up more resources for communities on the Navajo Nation.

“Everyone has a responsibility to prevent fires and we have to hold each other accountable and encourage our loved ones to be safe and responsible at home and in our communities,” Nez said.



Executive Order No. 006-2021 states that the following are prohibited across the Navajo Nation:

A. Possession, manufacturing, sale or use of fireworks or other pyrotechnic device pursuant to 17 N.N.C. §2733

B. All debris (trash) and field-clearing burning

C. All wood-burning, charcoal fires, campfires, warming fires, and charcoal barbecues

D. Discharging a firearm except while engaged in a lawful hunt pursuant to State, Federal, or tribal laws and regulation

E. Mechanical and Industrial Prohibitions:

i. The use and operation of chainsaws or any other internal combustion engines between the hours of 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

ii. Welding or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame.

The following activities must use extreme caution:

A. Smoking, which is recommended only in permitted areas, within an enclosed vehicle, traditional and ceremonial uses, and while stopped in an area at least six feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

The following activities are permitted:

A. Propane, gas or other petroleum-fueled stoves will be allowed for livestock branding, Such devices may only be used in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within 3 feet of the device.

B. Ceremonial fires, properly registered, and permitted by the Navajo Nation Environmental Protection Agency (NNEPA) through a Navajo Nation EPA Burn Registration, five (5) days prior to ceremony. To obtain a Burn Registration, please contact Navajo Nation EPA Air Quality at (928) 729-4246. Mail: NN Air Quality, PO Box 529, Fort Defiance, AZ 86504, FAX: (928) 729-4323 or email: kaelynnmorgan@navajo-nsn.gov;

C. Public firework displays approved and permitted, pursuant to 17 N.N.C. § 2735, by the Navajo Nation Fire Department;

D. Persons with a valid written permit/bonding/license that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act;

E. Persons conducting activities in those designated areas where the activity is specifically authorized by written posted notice

F. Any federal, state, or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty; and

G. The implementation of Low Complexity Prescribed Fire which meet prescriptions approved by the Agency Administrator under an approved Burn Plan.

“Everyone has a personal responsibility to take precautions when you are outdoors. Please exercise caution and do not be careless,” said Vice President Myron Lizer. “Last year, we experienced a large wildfire in the Sawmill area that required many resources and firefighters to extinguish. We want to avoid having that happen again here on our Nation. We are deploying resources to help mitigate the drought and we have workers out in the communities repairing windmills and earthen dams also.”

More information is available by contacting the Navajo Forestry Department at (928) 729-4007.

Executive Order No. 006-2021 is effective immediately and shall remain in effect until this order is rescinded or amended. Any person or parties found guilty of violating the fire restrictions may be fined up to $5,000 or provide restitution.