Biden nominates Cindy McCain to UN food and agriculture post
PHOENIX - President Joe Biden is nominating Cindy McCain to be the U.S. representative to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture, one of 17 nominations announced June 23 that included major diplomatic and arts assignments.
McCain, the widow of Arizona Sen. John McCain, broke with Republicans and endorsed Biden for president, making her a key surrogate for the Democrat after Donald Trump spent years criticizing her husband.
McCain is the chair and director of the Hensley Beverage Company, a Phoenix-based distributor of beer, wine, spirits and nonalcoholic drinks.
The president is also nominating Massachusetts state Rep. Claire Cronin to be ambassador to Ireland. Biden frequently emphasizes his Irish heritage and has stressed the U.S. support of the Good Friday Agreement, which provided for peace with Northern Ireland but has come under stress after the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union.
Michael Carpenter, managing director of the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement at the University of Pennsylvania, is being nominated to represent the U.S. to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.
Jack Markell, a former Delaware governor, is being nominated to represent the U.S. to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.
The president also announced nominations to the National Council on the Arts, including Fiona Whelan Prine, widow of the singer-songwriter John Prine and president of Oh Boy Records, the country's second-oldest independent record label still in operation.
- Canadian mass grave prompts investigation into U.S. boarding schools
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- Nez considers reopening roads and tribal parks at 50 percent capacity
- Rafael Fire update: Areas south of I-40 and west of I-17 on 'SET' category for evacuations
- Navajo Police continue search for missing elder
- Hopi High grads march forward with high hopes and bright futures
- Native writers, Louise Erdrich and Natalie Diaz, win Pulitzer Prize for fiction and poetry
- Rafael Fire grows to 24,064 acres, communities remain on SET status
- Arizona American Indian Excellence in Leadership names Ethel Branch Woman of the Year
- Piccadilly craze hits Navajo reservation
- Yavapai-Prescott Tribe plans for new casino
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- Canadian mass grave prompts investigation into U.S. boarding schools
- From the street: Brush fire near Moenkopi
- Indian Wells receives road grader
- Hopi High alumni receives masters in pursuit of law degree
- Wind damage disrupts fuel service at Dangling Rope Marina near Page
- Lake Powell Fishing Report: Rivers feeding Lake Powell flow at 20 percent of normal average in May
- Nez considers reopening roads and tribal parks at 50 percent capacity
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: