Winslow man arrested in connection with campsite homicide

FOREST LAKES, Ariz. (AP) — A Winslow man has been arrested in connection with a homicide case in northern Arizona, authorities said June 21.

Coconino County Sheriff's officials said 27-year-old Chad Lapointe was taken into custody last Saturday on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Authorities said Lapointe had an altercation at a camp site in Forest Lakes with 27-year-old Brandon Franklin, who died on the scene from his injuries.

Sheriff's officials said Monday that Lapointe remains in the county jail.

It was unclear if he has a lawyer yet for his case.