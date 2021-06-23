Winslow man arrested in connection with campsite homicide
Originally Published: June 23, 2021 10:32 a.m.
FOREST LAKES, Ariz. (AP) — A Winslow man has been arrested in connection with a homicide case in northern Arizona, authorities said June 21.
Coconino County Sheriff's officials said 27-year-old Chad Lapointe was taken into custody last Saturday on suspicion of second-degree murder.
Authorities said Lapointe had an altercation at a camp site in Forest Lakes with 27-year-old Brandon Franklin, who died on the scene from his injuries.
Sheriff's officials said Monday that Lapointe remains in the county jail.
It was unclear if he has a lawyer yet for his case.
