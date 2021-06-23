OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
NPS prohibits scattering of ashes in Grand Canyon out of respect to tribes

Desert View Watchtower is located in Grand Canyon National Park near the eastern gate which borders the Navajo Nation. (Photo/Adobe Stock)

By Lo Frisby, Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: June 23, 2021 11:16 a.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — On June 7, Grand Canyon National Park (GCNP) permanently suspended the practice of scattering human remains, or ashes, throughout the park.

According to Grand Canyon Deputy Superintendent Brian Drapeaux, the decision was made after an extensive interdisciplinary review and formal comment from traditionally-associated tribes within the Grand Canyon region.

The 11 traditionally-associated tribes include the Havasupai, Navajo, Hopi, Hualapai, Zuni, and Yavapai-Apache, as well as the Kaibab Paiutes, Las Vegas Paiutes, Moapa Paiutes, San Juan Paiutes and the Utah Paiutes.

In 2020, park staff determined that the scattering of human remains at GCNP predates the NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) and the National Historic Preservation Act, both of which are designed to protect environmental and historical sites on protected lands.

According to the National Park Service, the review process and recommendation that a compliance review be conducted during analysis, staff initiated consultation with the 11 tribes at Grand Canyon.

Following these consultations, Grand Canyon Superintendent Ed Keable issued a statement regarding the practice.

“Grand Canyon, the Colorado River, Little Colorado River, and the associated areas are highly significant sacred sites rooted in the traditional history and cultural identity of 11 affiliated tribes. Based on association with the cultural practices, traditions, beliefs, life ways and social institutions of the traditional communities, these areas combined are a traditional cultural property eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places,” he said.

According NPS, a new federal regulation code has been issued to prohibit the scattering of human ashes from cremation at Grand Canyon National Park.

The code is part of the Federal Preservation Laws which NPS uses to carry out a variety of historic preservation work and programs, which extends to local communities, as well as state and tribal governments.

