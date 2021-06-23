Illinois man dies while hiking South Kaibab Trail
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – William Smith, 60, of Oswego, Illinois, was completing a day hike to Ooh Ahh Point, approximately one mile down the South Kaibab Trail, when he collapsed June 22.
At approximately 1:20 p.m., the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a call reporting CPR in progress approximately a half mile below the South Kaibab Trailhead.
Bystanders initiated CPR and National Park Service (NPS) EMS personnel responded and assisted with resuscitation efforts. All attempts to resuscitate the victim were unsuccessful.
Smith was hiking out of the canyon when the incident occurred.
An investigation is being conducted by the NPS in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner.
Park rangers at Grand Canyon National Park advise hikers to postpone challenging hikes or trying new activities while first responders continue to concentrate on other incidents. Before heading down trail, hikers are strongly encouraged to read the Hiking Tips page and check the Backcountry Updates and Closures page for current information on inner canyon conditions.
Information provided by Grand Canyon National Park
- Canadian mass grave prompts investigation into U.S. boarding schools
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- Nez considers reopening roads and tribal parks at 50 percent capacity
- Rafael Fire update: Areas south of I-40 and west of I-17 on 'SET' category for evacuations
- 40-years together for Jimmy and Thomasina Willie
- After a tough year, Shilah Williams to compete for title at National Junior High Rodeo
- Navajo Nation congratulates 325 retirees
- Eight Navajo Tribal Parks slated to reopen contingent upon tribal president’s approval
- Piccadilly craze hits Navajo reservation
- Remembering Mia Henderson
- Yavapai-Prescott Tribe plans for new casino
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- From the street: Brush fire near Moenkopi
- Canadian mass grave prompts investigation into U.S. boarding schools
- Indian Wells receives road grader
- Hopi High alumni receives masters in pursuit of law degree
- Wind damage disrupts fuel service at Dangling Rope Marina near Page
- Lake Powell Fishing Report: Rivers feeding Lake Powell flow at 20 percent of normal average in May
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Declining Lake Powell levels prompt Colorado River states to form new plan
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: