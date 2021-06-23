OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, June 24
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Full forest closure for Prescott National Forest June 25

Full closure of Coconino and Kaibab National Forest begins June 23 at 8 a.m. Prescott National Forest closure takes place June 25. (Adobe Stock)

Full closure of Coconino and Kaibab National Forest begins June 23 at 8 a.m. Prescott National Forest closure takes place June 25. (Adobe Stock)

Originally Published: June 23, 2021 10:54 a.m.

PRESCOTT, Ariz. - Because of fire danger, dry conditions, and persistent wildfire activity during a time when firefighting resources are scarce, all of Prescott National Forest will close to the public June 25 at 8 a.m.

Kaibab National Forest and Coconino National Forest initiated a full forest closure June 23.

A full forest closure means that the public is prohibited from entering any part of the Prescott National Forest at any time.

hose with private inholdings will be allowed access to their property, as well as personnel providing critical utility support and firefighters performing official duties. In addition, work on thinning and other forest and watershed restoration projects will cease.

Forest Service personnel will attempt to reach as many people as possible to begin vacating campsites and informing individuals who are currently camping in the forest. Campers and visitors should vacate their campsites before the closure begins, and the public should cancel any plans for visiting the Prescott National Forest for the next several weeks.

Though parts of the national forest may receive rain from sporadic storms over the next couple of weeks, this closure will not be rescinded until sufficient precipitation is received to adequately reduce the risk of wildfire, and hot, dry weather conditions are no longer forecast. In short, this closure will continue until conditions are such that the closure can be lifted.

The violation of closures and fire restrictions carries a mandatory appearance in federal court, punishable as a Class B misdemeanor with a fine of up to $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, or up to six months in prison, or both.

More information is available from Prescott National Forest.

Information provided by Prescott National Forest

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Full closure of Coconino and Kaibab National Forests starts June 23 at 8 a.m.
Western wildfires force evacuations, shut down recreation on forest
Kaibab National Forest closure: What's open and what's closed in Grand Canyon and Tusayan?
Coconino National Forest closes Friday
Brins Fire Update
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas