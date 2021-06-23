OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, June 24
71-year-old man missing on hike of Mount Lemmon found dead

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 23, 2021 9:48 a.m.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A 71-year-old hiker reported missing on Mount Lemmon has been found dead, authorities said June 22.

Pima County Sheriff's officials said the body of John "Jack" Menard was located about three miles northwest of the Gordon Hirabayahsi Campground.

Menard started hiking the Arizona Trail on June 17 in Oracle and planned to hike from American Flag Ranch to the Gordon Hirabayashi Campground and get picked up on June 20.

When he didn't show up at the meeting location, Menard was declared missing and search and rescue deputies along with the assistance of the Southern Arizona Rescue Association began looking for him.

The extensive three-day search involved crews from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Cochise County Sheriff's Office, Pinal County Sheriff's Office, Pima County Sheriff's Department and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Authorities said the cause of death wasn't immediately known.

