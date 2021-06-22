Water delivery on the Navajo Nation
Originally Published: June 22, 2021 8:27 a.m.
The Navajo Department of Health, Navajo Health Command Operations Center, and Community Health Representatives continue to coordinate efforts to deliver water to elders in remote areas. Leaders state that having access to clean water during the drought and the COVID-19 pandemic is crucial to the health of elders and disabled.
