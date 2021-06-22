Navajo Council proclaims third week of June as Diné Pride week
Originally Published: June 22, 2021 8:23 a.m.
Window Rock, Ariz. — On June 21, Speaker Seth Damon (Bááhaalí, Chichiltah, Manuelito, Red Rock, Rock Springs, Tséyatoh) and Council Delegate Nathaniel Brown (Dennehotso, Kayenta, Chíłchinbii'tó) of the 24th Navajo Nation Council reaffirmed the third week of June as Diné Pride Week with the second annual signing of a new 2020 proclamation.
Brown emphasized the importance of k’é and the teachings of respect that are inclusive to all and by practicing it, the Navajo Nation would be rebalanced through traditional ways of life.
Information provided by Navajo Nation Council
