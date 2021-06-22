Around the Rez: week of June 23

Leupp First Presbyterian Church reopens

Leupp First Presbyterian Church plans to reopen for regular in-person services June 27 after more than a year of online Facebook meetings because of COVID-19 issues. The church is between milepost 2 and 3 on Navajo Route 2, which is the paved road from Leupp to Kykotsmovi. Church Pastor is Calvin Kelly. Church attendees are asked to wear masks and sit six feet apart because of continued COVID-19 concerns. Sanitizers will be available. Sunday school restarts next week at 9 a.m. before the regular service at 10:30 a.m.

2021 Young Native American Summit

On Eagles’ Wings (OEW) hosts the Warrior Leadership Summit 2021 July 1-6 with the theme ‘Stronger’ taken from Ephesians 6:10. “Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might.” (KJV)

The summit, at Lake Williamson Retreat Center, in Carlinville, Illinois, includes concerts, testimonies, Bible studies, games and much more.

The summit celebrates its 30th year, after being started in 1991 by Ron and Karen Hutchcraft in New Jersey. It is for Natives between 15-35 years old.

“OEW is a movement of Native American young people who want to see hope come to their reservations and communities through a relationship with Jesus Christ,” its website said.

The 2020 online event had many Navajo speakers and musicians, which included Seth and Sarah Stevens, chaplains of Window Rock and Weston Francis, the group, Paradigm, of Shiprock, New Mexico. Milton Verlena and Darian Johnson of Flagstaff sang contemporary gospel songs. Black Christian rapper Lecvai did a concert too.

Online registration and cost information are available by calling Ron at 870-741-3300. His address is PO Box 400, Harrison, AR 72602-0400.

Hopi Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Summer Youth Program

The Hopi Tribe's Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Program is offering Summer opportunities for interested youth across Hopi. Youth should submit an application as soon as possible. The program is for ages 14-24. Applications can be downloaded at www.hopi-nsn.gov or by contacting Georgianna at GSieweumptewa@hopi.nsn.us or (928)205-8739.

Positive Indian parenting classes

The Navajo Nation Division of Dine Education is hosting positive Indian parenting classes. The project can be viewed on Zoom once a week for eight weeks. During the program, attendees can learn the importance of Dine culture, parenting practices and values, the importance of good communication, nurturing strategies and more. More information or to register is available by emailing projectlaunch@nndode.org.

Teen self-esteem week June 24-28

Navajo Nation Division of Behavioral & Mental Health Services is hosting teen self-esteem week June 24-28.

Topics include loving yourself, positive self-talk, teen talk, learning from failure and celebrating you.

All presentation start at 3:30 p.m. More information is available at DBMHS-PREVENTION@Navajo-NSN.GOV or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nndbmhs.

