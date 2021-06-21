OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Mon, June 21
Full closure of Coconino and Kaibab National Forests starts June 23 at 8 a.m.

Full closure of Coconino National Forest begins June 23 at 8 a.m. (Adobe Stock)

Originally Published: June 21, 2021 2:39 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Due to fire danger, dry conditions, and persistent wildfire activity during a time when firefighting resources are sparse, the entirety of Coconino National Forest and the Kaibab National Forest will close for public safety, beginning Wednesday, June 23, at 8 a.m.

A full forest closure means that the public is prohibited from entering any part of Coconino or Kaibab National Forest at any time. This includes developed campgrounds, dispersed camping, recreation sites, hiking and backcountry travel.

Only those with private inholdings will be allowed access to their property, as well as personnel providing utility support where necessary, and firefighters performing their duties.

Forest Service personnel will attempt to reach as many people as possible to begin vacating campsites and informing individuals who are camping in the forest currently. Campers and visitors to the national forest should vacate their campsites before the closure begins, and the public should cancel any plans for visiting the the forests for the next several weeks.

Though parts of the national forest may receive rain from sporadic storms over the next couple of weeks, this closure will not be rescinded until sufficient precipitation is received to adequately reduce the risk of wildfire, and hot, dry weather conditions are no longer forecast to continue. In short, this closure will continue until conditions are such that the closure can be lifted.

Work on thinning and other forest and watershed restoration projects will cease. Partner agencies, organizations, concessionaires, outfitters, permit holders, and contractors, are all prohibited from entering the national forest.

Violating closures and fire restrictions is a violation that carries a mandatory appearance in federal court, punishable as a Class B misdemeanor with a fine of up to $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, or up to six months in prison, or both.

