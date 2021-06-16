OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Sat, June 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Chino Valley cancels Fourth of July event due to fire restrictions

The Chino Valley Fourth of July fireworks show in 2016. With fire restrictions in Yavapai County ramping up, the Town of Chino Valley has decided to cancel its Fourth of July fireworks show this year, the town announced Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Courier file photo)



Originally Published: June 16, 2021 11:41 a.m.

CHINO VALLEY - After considering current fire restrictions throughout Yavapai County and reviewing the extended forecast, the Town of Chino Valley announced in a news release the cancellation of the planned Fourth of July fireworks celebration.

“As much as we all look forward to the Fourth of July and fireworks especially, it just wouldn’t be responsible of us to move forward with the event,” Mayor Jack Miller said. “After consulting with our local fire officials, we just want to make sure they can focus on keeping our communities safe and don’t want to unnecessarily add to their load.”

The Chino Valley Aquatic Center will still offer free admission on July 4 for the Open Swim Session from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

“This was a tough decision to make,” Town Manager Cindy Blackmore said. “The people of Chino valley are really looking for some fun activities this summer, so we hope everyone will make good use of our pool and also join us on Sept. 4 for our Territorial Days 50th Anniversary Celebration, including the free Town Concert at Memory Park.”

Information on the Aquatic Center and the Territorial Days 50th Anniversary event is available at chinoaz.net.

Information on current fire restrictions and conditions is available at the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority website: cazfire.org.

Information provided by the Town of Chino Valley.

