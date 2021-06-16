Canyoneer rescued in Fossil Creek Wilderness Area

STRAWBERRY, AZ - A Phoenix man was rescued after being injured in a canyoneering fall in Fossil Creek June 12.

At approximately 1:45 p.m. June 12, the Coconino County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call regarding a canyoneering accident at Horsetank Wash in the Fossil Creek Wilderness area.

Multiple agencies responded to assist in the rescue of the hiker, a 56-year-old male, who had sustained injuries, including a compound arm fracture, when he fell approximately 60 feet as he began his rappel.

Due to the location of the patient and the nature of his injuries, an Arizona Department of Public Safety Air Rescue helicopter responded from Flagstaff with a Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue (CCSO SAR) air rescue specialist onboard.

A Gila County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Coordinator in the vicinity also responded to assist with the rescue. Other members of CCSO SAR Mountain Rescue Team responded from Flagstaff to assist with a potential technical rope rescue in the event an air rescue was not feasible.

Due to the nature of the canyoneer’s injuries and difficult terrain, the AZDPS rescue helicopter determined a short-haul operation was in the best interest of rescuers and the injured canyoneer. The CCSO rescue specialist rappelled from the helicopter to the injured canyoneer’s location and short-hauled the man to a nearby landing zone near State Route 260.

The injured patient was then transferred to a Pine-Strawberry Fire District ambulance and was transported to Banner Payson Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

"This incident was another example of the close working relationships between Northern Arizona public safety agencies," CCSO said in statement. "While the canyoneers in this incident were prepared to render aid to the injured subject overnight, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Unit would like to remind everyone that canyoneering can be inherently dangerous. Familiarize yourself with the area, be prepared to provide medical first aid to others due to prolonged emergency response times, obtain proper training, travel with experienced canyoneers, remain situationally aware of weather conditions, and use good judgement while enjoying this sport."

Information provided by Coconino County Sheriff's Office