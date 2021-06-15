OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, June 16
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Winslow Public Library Summer Reading Program

Originally Published: June 15, 2021 9:38 a.m.

•Junior Gardening, ages 6-17, Thursday, June 17 at 10 a.m. at the Winslow Community Garden

• Family Bunco Tuesday, June 22 at 2 p.m. at Elks Lodge #536 Join us for a Family Bunco. If you have never played Bunco, this is a fun opportunity to learn.

• Origami Animals Thursday, June 24 via Zoom at 3:30 p.m. Zoom ID: 956 3011 6528 Password: tails. Materials for program are available for curbside pickup June 21

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Winslow library offers summer reading program and more
Tuba City Public Library's inaugural summer reading program a success
Show Low puppeteers give young Winslow Library patrons a laugh
Around the Rez: week of June 9
Photo highlights: kids make fantasy garden to take home
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas