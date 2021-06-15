Winslow Public Library Summer Reading Program
Originally Published: June 15, 2021 9:38 a.m.
•Junior Gardening, ages 6-17, Thursday, June 17 at 10 a.m. at the Winslow Community Garden
• Family Bunco Tuesday, June 22 at 2 p.m. at Elks Lodge #536 Join us for a Family Bunco. If you have never played Bunco, this is a fun opportunity to learn.
• Origami Animals Thursday, June 24 via Zoom at 3:30 p.m. Zoom ID: 956 3011 6528 Password: tails. Materials for program are available for curbside pickup June 21
