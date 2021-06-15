OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, June 16
Tuba City remembers boarding school children

(Photos courtesy of Alyssa Peaches Armendez)

Originally Published: June 15, 2021 10:01 a.m.

Tuba City residents participate in a solidarity walk, organized by Charlene Dodson, for the 215 kids found buried at the site of the Kamloops Indian Residential School, which was Canada's largest facility. The facility was operated by the

Roman Catholic Church from 1890 to 1969, when the government took it over as a day school, according to Indian Country Today. The school was closed in 1978.

