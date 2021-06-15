Slate Fire grows to 11,000 acres, Highway 180 reopens

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Slate Fire, located 23 miles northwest of Flagstaff, along both the east and west sides of Highway 180, is now at 11,000 acres, as of June 14 and is 23 percent contained.

A forest order was issued June 12, closing parts of the forest located near the fire for safety reasons.

Windy and active conditions, along with burnout operations conducted last week, are the main factors in the growth of the fire, which is moving in a western direction.

Crews plan to spend the early part of the week securing existing control lines and conducting surveys of heritage and cultural sites in the area. Crews also plan to keep a watch out for spot fires that may spark south of control lines, and will perform bucket work with helicopters on scene, as needed, depending on how the spot fires behave.

Highway 180 has reopened between mileposts 235-248. Speed has been reduced on the highway to 35 miles per hour until further notice, according to ADOT.

Crews continue to secure Cedar Ranch and several recreation sites in the area remain closed, including the Red Mountain and Slate Mountain trailheads, Kendrick Cabin and a portion of the Arizona Trail from Kelly Tank to Cedar Ranch.

About 140 personnel are currently assigned to the fire, including three hotshot crews, one hand crew, nine engines, three water tenders, two dozers, two helicopters and miscellaneous overhead.

The fire was called in by a Coconino County Sheriff’s officer at 3 a.m. and the cause is still under investigation. Motorists should avoid Highway 180 north of Kendrick Park, and visitors to the Grand Canyon National Park should use Highway 64 from Williams to access the entrance to the park.

Information provided by the Coconino National Forest