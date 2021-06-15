Operation Clean Communities leads to arrest of seven in Winslow for various drug charges
HOLBROOK, Ariz. — As of June 9, Operation Clean Communities has resulted in 31 arrests, the seizure of five weapons, 188 Fentanyl pills, 1.25 pounds of methamphetamine and 145 mg of methadone in Winslow.
Operation Clean Communities began efforts May 13. Agencies involved in the operation include MCAT, Winslow Police Department, Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Patrol, Navajo County Probation, Arizona Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations and the Arizona State Gang Task Force. These agencies have focused on opioid and drug sales in the city of Winslow.
Most recently, MCAT Detectives with Navajo County Sheriff’s Office arrested three individuals June 7, and another four individuals June 8 on a variety of drug related charges as part of the operation.
On June 7, MCAT Detectives conducted a traffic stop in Winslow where 30 Fentanyl pills were seized.
During the traffic stop, the passenger of the vehicle, Danny Bourque, 22, of Winslow, had a confirmed felony warrant and was found to be in possession of an M30 (Fentanyl) pill.
During the investigation, information was developed that Bourque has been suspected of selling narcotics in the Winslow area. A search warrant was drafted and executed at the Winslow residence resulting in 111 M30 pills seized along with a stolen gun. The gun was reported stolen by Phoenix Police Department in 1984.
Three individuals were arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail. Bourque was booked on two counts of narcotic drug possession, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear and possession of narcotic drug for sale. Matthew Joseph Jacot, 26, and Melissa Lynn Yonnie, 25, both of Winslow, were booked on possession of a narcotic drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On June 8, MCAT Detectives arrested an additional four on various drug related charges.
Officers utilized traditional investigative efforts and observed a hand-to-hand drug deal in the city of Winslow during the operation.
The observation resulted in a traffic stop and subsequently a search warrant that was served at a home in Holbrook. During the search, officers seized 1.17 pounds of methamphetamine, 56 M30 (fentanyl) pills and one firearm.
Tyro Vernon King, 40, Bernice Yolanda Jaramillo, 53, Joseph Michael Lomeli, 59, and Marisa L. King, 36, all of Winslow, were charged with various drug sale and possession charges.
King and Lomeli were also charged with child endangerment, as there was a six-year-old boy in their home.
Photo Gallery
Operation Clean Communities
Tyro King
Bernice Jaramillo
Joseph Lomeli
Marisa King
Danny Bourque Jr.
Matthew Jacot
Melissa Yonnie
Information provided by Navajo County Sheriff's Office
