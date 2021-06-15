Navajo Nation reports 9 new COVID-19 cases and 6 more deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On June 12, the Navajo Nation reported nine new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and six more deaths. The total number of deaths is now 1,340 as of June 12.

“Our condolences and prayers are with the families who recently lost loved ones. We must remember that COVID-19 and the variants can lead to severe symptoms and death, so it’s very important that more of our people get fully vaccinated,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez. “As we continue to gradually reopen the Navajo Nation, we have to keep taking precautions such as wearing masks in public.”

Health care facilities across the Navajo Nation continue to administer COVID-19 vaccines during drive-thru events or by appointment. If you would like to receive the vaccine, please contact your health care provider for more information for your Service Unit.

“Thank you to all of the health care workers and first responders who are working through the weekend to save lives and to get more of our people vaccinated,” said Vice President Myron Lizer. “We are seeing good trends in terms of the low numbers of new infections, but the variants are still in our communities at this moment. Please be safe and continue to take precautions.”

More information and resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19, is available by visiting the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 website: www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19 or calling (928) 871-7014.