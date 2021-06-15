Navajo County Sheriff David Clouse learns leadership skills during 22-week School of Police Staff and Command

HOLBROOK, Ariz. — Navajo County Sheriff David Clouse recently graduated from the School of Police Staff and Command (SPSC) at Northwestern University.

Clouse successfully completed the 22 week program held in Evanston, Illinois from October 12 – March 28.

“Our Sheriff, David Clouse, is a true example of exemplary leadership as he continually strives to better himself and the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office in order to provide excellent service to the citizens and visitors of our county,” said Chief Deputy Brian Swanty.

This program, which was implemented by the Center for Public Safety in 1983, has graduated over 25,000 students both nationally and internationally. Clouse was a student in SPSC Class #491 which accommodated a total of 24 students for the twenty-two-week period.

The school provides upper-level college instruction in a total of twenty-seven core blocks of instruction and additional optional blocks during each session. The major topics of study include: leadership, human resources, employee relations, organizational behavior, applied statistics, planning and policy development, budgeting and resource allocation.

Each student is academically challenged through written examinations, projects, presentations and quizzes, in addition to a staff study paper that are all required parts of the curriculum. Upon successful completion, students may be awarded a total of six units of undergraduate credit from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.

The Center for Public Safety was established at Northwestern University in 1936 with the specific goal of expanding university-based education and training for the law enforcement community. Since its inception, the center has broadened its original objective and now provides a variety of courses and programs in the area of police training, management training and executive development.

The Navajo County Sheriff's Office anticipates a variety of benefits from Clouse’s attendance at this program. Many of the program’s graduates go on to achieve a variety of leadership positions within their respective agencies.