Hopi Tribe reports zero new active cases of COVID-19

KYKOTSMOVI, Ariz. — As of June 9, the Hopi Tribe reported zero new active cases of COVID-19, while cases of COVID-19 among Hopi Tribal members increased to 1,281. An active case is defined as a positive test result or symptom onset in the last two weeks.

“This report demonstrates that active cases and is stratified by village,” said a press release from the Hopi Tribe. “[The zero active cases] is attributed to the messaging in all forms from community members, family, tribal programs , out Hopi Health Care Center and tribal leadership — as we all contributed to this milestone."

The Department of Health and Human Services said that “the total reservation percent vaccinated is 60 percent,” which is 4 percent more than May 20 when the last numbers were reported.

Vaccination by village — Oraibi 89 percent, Kykotsmovi 69 percent, Munqapi villages 55 percent, Soogopavi 57 percent, Hotevilla 53 percent, Polacca 53, Sipaulovi 52 percent, Bacavi 48 percent and Misungovi 48 percent.

The DHHS said numbers do not include vaccinations from Keams Canyon, Spider Mound and those identified as Second Mesa, which together amount to another 361 Hopi Tribal members.