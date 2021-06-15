Holbrook student gets signed photo from Michael Jordan
Originally Published: June 15, 2021 9:43 a.m.
Holbrook Jr. High School seventh grade student Noah Nelson sent his 2021 Pony Express letter to Michael Jordan. On June 10, Noah received a letter back with an autographed photo. Every year, the Hashknife Pony Express riders stop in northern Arizona during their annual ride across Arizona. The group is part of the Navajo County Sheriff’s Posse.
Most Read
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- Hopi High alumni receives masters in pursuit of law degree
- Tribal police can detain non-tribal suspects, Supreme Court rules
- Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Navajo Nation graduates perservere
- Navajo-Hopi Honor Riders pay tribute; seek new riders to join group
- Hardship Assistance payments set to begin Jan. 18
- Wind damage disrupts fuel service at Dangling Rope Marina near Page
- Piccadilly craze hits Navajo reservation
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- 40-years together for Jimmy and Thomasina Willie
- Yavapai-Prescott Tribe plans for new casino
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- From the street: Brush fire near Moenkopi
- Indian Wells receives road grader
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Hopi High alumni receives masters in pursuit of law degree
- One person dead, two injured in Grand Canyon rafting accident
- Lake Powell Fishing Report: Rivers feeding Lake Powell flow at 20 percent of normal average in May
- Wind damage disrupts fuel service at Dangling Rope Marina near Page
- Declining Lake Powell levels prompt Colorado River states to form new plan
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: