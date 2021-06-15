OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, June 16
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Holbrook student gets signed photo from Michael Jordan

(Photo/Holbrook Unified School District)

(Photo/Holbrook Unified School District)

Originally Published: June 15, 2021 9:43 a.m.

Holbrook Jr. High School seventh grade student Noah Nelson sent his 2021 Pony Express letter to Michael Jordan. On June 10, Noah received a letter back with an autographed photo. Every year, the Hashknife Pony Express riders stop in northern Arizona during their annual ride across Arizona. The group is part of the Navajo County Sheriff’s Posse.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

The Holbrook Hash Knife Pony Express rides through Winslow
Native American Christian Academy recognizes honor roll students
Hopi Jr./Sr. High School to begin Sept. 8 with all online courses
Pony Express marks 48th ride
Hashknife Pony Express recreates historic mail ride from Holbrook to Scottsdale
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas