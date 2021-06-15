Havasupai Tribe suspends tourism until February 2022
SUPAI, Ariz. — The Havasupai Tribe has decided to continue the suspension of tourism to its remote reservation through February 2022.
The Havasupai Reservation and Supai Village remain on lockdown and are closed to all tourists. The tribe has advised visitors not to travel to the reservation or village. Currently, all tourists are prohibited from entering.
No new reservations will be available for purchase while tourism is suspended.
The tribe suspended all tourism to the reservation March 16, 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Tourists with reservations during the time of the suspension are able to reschedule their reservation for a future date.
The tribe prohibits any reimbursement of fees paid by tourists to the tribe for visitor permits, camping permits, or pack mule services and encourages all tourists to contact the tourism office to reschedule.
“These are difficult times for everyone involved. Your patience and understanding is greatly appreciated,” the tribe stated.
More information is available at www.havasupaireservations.com or by emailing info@havasupaireservations.com.
