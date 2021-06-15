Directors meet in-person for first time in 15-months

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On June 14, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, Vice President Myron Lizer, and Chief of Staff Paulson Chaco met with Executive Branch Division Directors for the first time in more than 15-months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The directors met to provide updates and plan for the upcoming week.

"Thanks to the Navajo people, frontline warriors, and many others, the Navajo Nation continues to have consistent low numbers of new COVID-19 cases. President Nez, Vice President Lizer, and the Navajo Department of Health continues to urge everyone take precautions including wearing masks in public," the president's office stated