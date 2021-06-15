Around Winslow: Summer events kick-off

Open field practice

Summer school ball open field practices will be in full swing starting this week. Practice will take place Tuesday and Thursday from 1-3 p.m. at the Winslow High School softball field. If you have an incoming freshman or are wanting to try out for the first time this coming season, email mlymer@wusd1.org to get set up on the team communications app.

Youth baseball clinic June 15-16

The Winslow High School baseball team is hosting the Bulldog Youth Baseball Clinic June 15-16. Participants will receive small group instruction on fielding, hitting and game situations. The clinic takes place at Vargas Field from 6-8 p.m. This clinic is for ages 6-13 boys and girls. The cost is $40 and each participant will receive a shirt.

Standin' on the Corner to return in September

Standin' on the Corner Festival is set to return to Winslow September 24-25. The event attracts visitors from all over the world. Past events have included a beer garden, horseshoe tournament, live auction, food and merchandise vendors. The event will open at 1 p.m. and close at 11 p.m. Sept. 24, and be open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 25. Special guest Jake Hoot, the 2019 The Voice winner, will headline.

Winslow outdoor pool opens for season

The Winslow outdoor pool will be open Sunday-Saturday, with occasional evening hours. The pool has purchased new umbrellas, tables and tanning chairs. Anyone with questions can call the Recreation Department at (928) 289-5714.

Summer Night Saturdays in Winslow

Pull out your poodle skirt, dust off your wing tips and come out to Standing on the Corner park Saturday June 19, from 7-9 p.m. for a 50's sock hop. The event is sponsored by the city of Winslow.

Summer Night Saturdays are in full swing, if you know a local band, entertainer, or have an idea for an event downtown, contact Tess Kenna to host a Summer Night Saturday.

Drive-in movies in Winslow

Friends of the Library and Action Medical Services is sponsoring drive-In movie nights once again. The drive-in is located at the Multi-purpose fields in Winslow. Parking starts at 7:30 p.m. The movie will start at sundown, around 8 p.m. The event is free to the public. More information is available from the Winslow Recreation Department at (928) 289-5714

Citizen’s input in Winslow

Would you like to report items such as graffiti, a pothole, a damaged street sign or a street light that is out? Not sure who to call or it is outside of business hours? The city of Winslow’s website allows you to submit the concern, which will then be directed to the appropriate staff. More information is available at the city’s website or by calling (928) 289-2422.