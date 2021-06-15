Around the Rez: week of June 16

Hopi Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Summer Youth Program

The Hopi Tribe's Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Program is offering Summer opportunities for interested youth across Hopi. Youth should submit an application as soon as possible. The program is for ages 14-24. Applications can be downloaded at www.hopi-nsn.gov or by contacting Georgianna at GSieweumptewa@hopi.nsn.us or (928)205-8739.

Positive Indian parenting classes

The Navajo Nation Division of Dine Education is hosting positive Indian parenting classes. The project can be viewed on Zoom once a week for eight weeks. During the program, attendees can learn the importance of Dine culture, parenting practices and values, the importance of good communication, nurturing strategies and more. More information or to register is available by emailing projectlaunch@nndode.org.

Teen self-esteem week June 24-28

Navajo Nation Division of Behavioral & Mental Health Services is hosting teen self-esteem week June 24-28.

Topics include loving yourself, positive self-talk, teen talk, learning from failure and celebrating you.

All presentation start at 3:30 p.m. More information is available at DBMHS-PREVENTION@Navajo-NSN.GOV or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nndbmhs.



Navajo Family Bible Camp June 13-17

The Navajo Family Bible Camp takes place June 13-17 at Flagstaff Indian Bible Church, 10 West Cherry Avenue in Flagstaff.

The camp takes place from 6-7:30 p.m. nightly.

Refreshments are provided, they will be pre-packaged.

A teleconference number is available for those unable to attend in person. The number is 515-606-5449, the access code is 101705. More information is available from Flagstaff Bible Church at (928) 774-2802.