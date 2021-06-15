OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, June 16
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

40-years together for Jimmy and Thomasina Willie

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and First Lady Phefelia Nez attended the 40th Wedding Anniversary celebration for Jimmy and Thomasina Willie, who are the parents of JT Willie, who serves as the Division Director of the Navajo Nation Division of Economic Development. (Photos/OPVP)

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and First Lady Phefelia Nez attended the 40th Wedding Anniversary celebration for Jimmy and Thomasina Willie, who are the parents of JT Willie, who serves as the Division Director of the Navajo Nation Division of Economic Development. (Photos/OPVP)

Originally Published: June 15, 2021 9:59 a.m.

On June 13, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and First Lady Phefelia Nez attended the 40th Wedding Anniversary celebration for Jimmy and Thomasina Willie, who are the parents of JT Willie, division director of the Navajo Nation Division of Economic Development.

The celebration was held in outdoors in Twin Lakes, New Mexico with COVID-19 protocols in place.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Glove manufacturing facility expands to Navajo Nation
Nation’s investment in glove factory paying off during COVID-19 pandemic
Local chapter houses meet to discuss impacts of NGS closure
Navajo Nation invests $19 million in nitrile glove manufacturing facility
Navajo Nation implements another 57-hour weekend curfew as COVID-19 cases reach 1,873 on Nation
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas