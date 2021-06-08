OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Winslow youth baseball clinic June 15-16

(Photos/Winslow High School Athletics)

Originally Published: June 8, 2021 5:12 p.m.

The Winslow High School baseball team is hosting the Bulldog Youth Baseball Clinic June 15-16.

Participants will receive small group instruction on fielding, hitting and game situations.

When: June 15-16, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Vargas Field

How: Pre-registration June 7 and June 9 at 5:30 p.m. or register the day of the event.

Who: Ages 6-13 boys and girls

Cost is $40 and each participant will receive a shirt.

