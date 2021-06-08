OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Winslow outdoor pool opens for season

The Winslow swimming pool opened for the season June 1. (Photo/City of Winslow)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: June 8, 2021 5:02 p.m.

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow outdoor pool has opened for the season.

The pool will be open Sunday-Saturday, with occasional evening hour as follows:

Monday 1-5 p.m. / 6-8:30 p.m.

Tuesday 1-5 p.m.

Wednesday 1-5p.m. / 6-8:30 p.m.

Thursday 1-5 p.m.

Friday 1-5 p.m. /6-8:30 p.m.

Saturday 1-5 p.m.

Sunday 1-5 p.m.

The pool has purchased new umbrellas, tables and tanning chairs.

The staff reminds people of a few rules:

  1. No running,
  2. Hair must be tied up,
  3. Anyone eight years or older may be left unattended if able to swim,
  4. Parents must watch children, and
  5. Swim suits must be worn - (basketball shorts are approved)

Anyone with questions can call the Recreation Department at (928) 289-5714.

Information provided by City of Winslow

