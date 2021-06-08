Winslow outdoor pool opens for season
Originally Published: June 8, 2021 5:02 p.m.
WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow outdoor pool has opened for the season.
The pool will be open Sunday-Saturday, with occasional evening hour as follows:
Monday 1-5 p.m. / 6-8:30 p.m.
Tuesday 1-5 p.m.
Wednesday 1-5p.m. / 6-8:30 p.m.
Thursday 1-5 p.m.
Friday 1-5 p.m. /6-8:30 p.m.
Saturday 1-5 p.m.
Sunday 1-5 p.m.
The pool has purchased new umbrellas, tables and tanning chairs.
The staff reminds people of a few rules:
- No running,
- Hair must be tied up,
- Anyone eight years or older may be left unattended if able to swim,
- Parents must watch children, and
- Swim suits must be worn - (basketball shorts are approved)
Anyone with questions can call the Recreation Department at (928) 289-5714.
Information provided by City of Winslow
