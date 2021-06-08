Winslow outdoor pool opens for season

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow outdoor pool has opened for the season.

The pool will be open Sunday-Saturday, with occasional evening hour as follows:

Monday 1-5 p.m. / 6-8:30 p.m.

Tuesday 1-5 p.m.

Wednesday 1-5p.m. / 6-8:30 p.m.

Thursday 1-5 p.m.

Friday 1-5 p.m. /6-8:30 p.m.

Saturday 1-5 p.m.

Sunday 1-5 p.m.

The pool has purchased new umbrellas, tables and tanning chairs.

The staff reminds people of a few rules:

No running, Hair must be tied up, Anyone eight years or older may be left unattended if able to swim, Parents must watch children, and Swim suits must be worn - (basketball shorts are approved)

Anyone with questions can call the Recreation Department at (928) 289-5714.

Information provided by City of Winslow