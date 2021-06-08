Standin' on the Corner to return in September
Originally Published: June 8, 2021 5:04 p.m.
WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Standin' on the Corner Festival is set to return to Winslow September 24-25.
The event attracts visitors from all over the world.
Past events have included a beer garden, horseshoe tournament, live auction, food and merchandise vendors.
The event will open at 1 p.m. and close at 11 p.m. Sept. 24, and be open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 25.
Special guest Jake Hoot, the 2019 The Voice winner, will headline.
More details for the event will be forthcoming.
