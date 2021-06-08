OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Sat, June 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Navajo Transit System receives 39 new hybrid buses to provide more transportation services

The Navajo Transit System recently received 39 new hybrid buses to serve the Navajo Nation. Bus fares are waived during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all passengers must adhere to COVID-19 preventative measures. (Photo/Office of the Navajo President)

The Navajo Transit System recently received 39 new hybrid buses to serve the Navajo Nation. Bus fares are waived during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all passengers must adhere to COVID-19 preventative measures. (Photo/Office of the Navajo President)

Originally Published: June 8, 2021 4 p.m.

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Thirty-nine new hybrid buses have joined the fleet of the Navajo Transit System on the Navajo Nation.

In 2020, the Navajo Transit System was awarded a $6 million grant to acquire the new hybrid buses through the Federal Transit Administration and in partnership with the New Mexico Department of Transportation.

On June 3, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer were joined by Navajo Nation Division of General Services Executive Director Tom Platero, Navajo Transit System Manager Marcus Tulley and transit staff members at Navajo Veterans Memorial Park in Window Rock, Arizona to commemorate the event.

“This is symbolic of the resilience and will of the Navajo people during the COVID-19 pandemic to overcome the challenges we have faced and move forward together. It serves to not only benefit our communities, but to instill more hope and pride in our people,” Nez said.

Navajo Transit System began transit services on the Navajo Nation June 7. Bus fare will be waived during the COVID-19 pandemic and seats will be limited due to the COVID-19 protocols.

The hybrid buses save fuel and reduce emissions through regenerative braking. Electric motors make it easier for the bus operators to control the buses. Each bus is also handicap accessible.

According to Navajo Transit System Manager Marcus Tulley, transit services will have soft reopening routes beginning June 7. All passengers must adhere to all COVID-19 preventative guidelines, such as wearing a face mask and practicing social distancing. Additional routes will be available after July 6.

Information provided by the Office of the President and Vice President

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Speaker Morgan, Navajo Transit System announce arrival of new buses
Health, Education, and Human Services Committee approves purchase of two new buses for Navajo Transit System
Shelly-Jim praise new transit bus honoring Code Talkers
Navajo Nation's Dr. Jill Jim selected to serve on Biden-Harris COVID-19 Advisory Board
Navajo Gaming extends closure through June 7
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas