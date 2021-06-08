Navajo Transit System receives 39 new hybrid buses to provide more transportation services
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Thirty-nine new hybrid buses have joined the fleet of the Navajo Transit System on the Navajo Nation.
In 2020, the Navajo Transit System was awarded a $6 million grant to acquire the new hybrid buses through the Federal Transit Administration and in partnership with the New Mexico Department of Transportation.
On June 3, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer were joined by Navajo Nation Division of General Services Executive Director Tom Platero, Navajo Transit System Manager Marcus Tulley and transit staff members at Navajo Veterans Memorial Park in Window Rock, Arizona to commemorate the event.
“This is symbolic of the resilience and will of the Navajo people during the COVID-19 pandemic to overcome the challenges we have faced and move forward together. It serves to not only benefit our communities, but to instill more hope and pride in our people,” Nez said.
Navajo Transit System began transit services on the Navajo Nation June 7. Bus fare will be waived during the COVID-19 pandemic and seats will be limited due to the COVID-19 protocols.
The hybrid buses save fuel and reduce emissions through regenerative braking. Electric motors make it easier for the bus operators to control the buses. Each bus is also handicap accessible.
According to Navajo Transit System Manager Marcus Tulley, transit services will have soft reopening routes beginning June 7. All passengers must adhere to all COVID-19 preventative guidelines, such as wearing a face mask and practicing social distancing. Additional routes will be available after July 6.
Information provided by the Office of the President and Vice President
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- Hopi High alumni receives masters in pursuit of law degree
- Tribal police can detain non-tribal suspects, Supreme Court rules
- Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Navajo Nation graduates perservere
- Wind damage disrupts fuel service at Dangling Rope Marina near Page
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Navajo-Hopi Honor Riders pay tribute; seek new riders to join group
- Piccadilly craze hits Navajo reservation
- Food stands, flea markets on Navajo Nation get green light
- Environmental groups sue Trump administration for delisting gray wolves
- Yavapai-Prescott Tribe plans for new casino
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- From the street: Brush fire near Moenkopi
- Indian Wells receives road grader
- Coconino, Kaibab National Forest and Coconino County enter Stage 1 fire restrictions May 14
- One person dead, two injured in Grand Canyon rafting accident
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Environmental groups sue Trump administration for delisting gray wolves
- Hopi High alumni receives masters in pursuit of law degree
- Lake Powell Fishing Report: Rivers feeding Lake Powell flow at 20 percent of normal average in May
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: