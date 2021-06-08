Navajo Transit System receives 39 new hybrid buses to provide more transportation services

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Thirty-nine new hybrid buses have joined the fleet of the Navajo Transit System on the Navajo Nation.

In 2020, the Navajo Transit System was awarded a $6 million grant to acquire the new hybrid buses through the Federal Transit Administration and in partnership with the New Mexico Department of Transportation.

On June 3, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer were joined by Navajo Nation Division of General Services Executive Director Tom Platero, Navajo Transit System Manager Marcus Tulley and transit staff members at Navajo Veterans Memorial Park in Window Rock, Arizona to commemorate the event.

“This is symbolic of the resilience and will of the Navajo people during the COVID-19 pandemic to overcome the challenges we have faced and move forward together. It serves to not only benefit our communities, but to instill more hope and pride in our people,” Nez said.

Navajo Transit System began transit services on the Navajo Nation June 7. Bus fare will be waived during the COVID-19 pandemic and seats will be limited due to the COVID-19 protocols.

The hybrid buses save fuel and reduce emissions through regenerative braking. Electric motors make it easier for the bus operators to control the buses. Each bus is also handicap accessible.

According to Navajo Transit System Manager Marcus Tulley, transit services will have soft reopening routes beginning June 7. All passengers must adhere to all COVID-19 preventative guidelines, such as wearing a face mask and practicing social distancing. Additional routes will be available after July 6.

Information provided by the Office of the President and Vice President