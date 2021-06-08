Monument Valley’s Adriana Sheppard signs with Park University in Gilbert
Originally Published: June 8, 2021 3:43 p.m.
Adriana Sheppard, a four-year basketball player at Monument Valley High School in Kayenta, Arizona, recently signed a letter of intent to play basketball for Park University Gilbert in Gilbert, Arizona.
Sheppard’s coaches, family and friends congratulated her on her decision.
