Letter to the editor: A return to normalcy with the first Tuba City Flea Market
I recently took some photos of our first flea market opening since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Let me tell you how good it was to see everyone wearing their masks and following the rules. We as a community have lost so much within the past year. I know our chapter house was hesitant to open but we all long for some sense of normalcy and it warmed my heart to see everyone out socializing and enjoy being out.
Photo Gallery
Tuba City Flea Market
The flea market means so much to us and especially those of us who have small businesses. When the flea market shut down last year, the panic set in for us small business owners, how do we make ends meet? A lot of us switched to online stores offering different type of methods to shop. Which was complex, because I know people love to shop and socialize.
It was one tough year and I am ecstatic that we have our flea market back. I’m sure everyone will still take so many precautions because we as a community basically have PTSD from losing so many loved ones to COVID.
We will continue to thrive and move forward. I love my community so much and I look forward to seeing more people on Friday. Stay safe and be kind to one another.
Ahéhee,
Alyssa Peaches Armendez
Tuba City, Arizona
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- Hopi High alumni receives masters in pursuit of law degree
- Tribal police can detain non-tribal suspects, Supreme Court rules
- Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Navajo Nation graduates perservere
- Wind damage disrupts fuel service at Dangling Rope Marina near Page
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Navajo-Hopi Honor Riders pay tribute; seek new riders to join group
- Piccadilly craze hits Navajo reservation
- Food stands, flea markets on Navajo Nation get green light
- Environmental groups sue Trump administration for delisting gray wolves
- Yavapai-Prescott Tribe plans for new casino
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- From the street: Brush fire near Moenkopi
- Indian Wells receives road grader
- Coconino, Kaibab National Forest and Coconino County enter Stage 1 fire restrictions May 14
- One person dead, two injured in Grand Canyon rafting accident
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Environmental groups sue Trump administration for delisting gray wolves
- Hopi High alumni receives masters in pursuit of law degree
- Lake Powell Fishing Report: Rivers feeding Lake Powell flow at 20 percent of normal average in May
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: