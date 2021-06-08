Letter to the editor: A return to normalcy with the first Tuba City Flea Market

I recently took some photos of our first flea market opening since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Let me tell you how good it was to see everyone wearing their masks and following the rules. We as a community have lost so much within the past year. I know our chapter house was hesitant to open but we all long for some sense of normalcy and it warmed my heart to see everyone out socializing and enjoy being out.

Photo Gallery Tuba City Flea Market

The flea market means so much to us and especially those of us who have small businesses. When the flea market shut down last year, the panic set in for us small business owners, how do we make ends meet? A lot of us switched to online stores offering different type of methods to shop. Which was complex, because I know people love to shop and socialize.

It was one tough year and I am ecstatic that we have our flea market back. I’m sure everyone will still take so many precautions because we as a community basically have PTSD from losing so many loved ones to COVID.

We will continue to thrive and move forward. I love my community so much and I look forward to seeing more people on Friday. Stay safe and be kind to one another.

Ahéhee,

Alyssa Peaches Armendez

Tuba City, Arizona