Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Sat, June 12
Health First Foundation offers college-level health scholarships

Originally Published: June 8, 2021 11:38 a.m.

Health First Foundation Northern Arizona is accepting applications for its 2020-2021 college-level health scholarships through June 25.

The scholarships offer financial assistance to support education in health courses of study, including nursing, behavioral health, and clinical and non-clinical health care roles. The foundation offers these scholarships to help keep and expand the number of critical health professionals serving northern Arizona residents.

There are 16 scholarships available in amounts from $1,000-$5,000. They are the Kary Christensen RN Education Scholarship, Health First Scholarship for Behavioral Health Specialists, Lamm Clinical and Non-Clinical Scholarship, and Foundation Board of Directors Nursing Scholarship.

To learn more and apply, visit https://healthfirstforall.org/scholarships.

The foundation can offer these scholarships because of the incredible generosity of donors. If you are interested in learning more about contributing to health scholarships, please call (928) 223-9250.

Health First Foundation (formerly Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation) is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization working so that everyone in northern Arizona can achieve optimal health and well-being. Visit https://healthfirstforall.org to learn more.

