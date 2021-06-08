OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Sat, June 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

District honors WUSD retirees

Winslow Unified School District honored several recent retirees May 20. From left: Linda McKinney, Linda Guerrero, Cindy Greer, Sharon Pugh, Superintendent Connie Gover (not retiring), Jeanette Holt, Theresa Pacheco, and Desiree Bengson. Not pictured Jenny Decker and Beatrice Sanchez. (Photo/Winslow Unified School District)

Winslow Unified School District honored several recent retirees May 20. From left: Linda McKinney, Linda Guerrero, Cindy Greer, Sharon Pugh, Superintendent Connie Gover (not retiring), Jeanette Holt, Theresa Pacheco, and Desiree Bengson. Not pictured Jenny Decker and Beatrice Sanchez. (Photo/Winslow Unified School District)

By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: June 8, 2021 5:21 p.m.

Winslow Unified School District honored several recent retirees May 20.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Education Association honors retirees from district
Tuba City Unified District honors retirees and long-term employees at dinner award ceremony
TC District honors staff for dedicated service to students
Tuba City School District recognizes employees for service
TCUSD honors longtime staff members
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas