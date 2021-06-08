OFFERS
City of Winslow recognizes volunteers and staff for upkeep at cemetery

The city of Winslow commended the Winslow Parks Department and the many volunteers who prepared the cemetery for the Memorial Day Holiday. Staff included: Allen Bolding, John Lugo, Mike Spex, Tony Canales, Donovan Yazzie, Jack Williams, Pete Diaz and Marcus Dixon (Photo/City of Winslow)

Originally Published: June 8, 2021 5:08 p.m.

The city of Winslow commended the Winslow Parks Department and the many volunteers who prepared the cemetery for the Memorial Day Holiday.

