Youth opportunities: Andy Harvey Youth Media Workshop applications open

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Andy Harvey Indigenous Youth Media Workshop brings 25 Native American high school students from across Arizona & the Southwest to the Northern Arizona University Flagstaff campus for a week each summer to learn the “ins and outs” of broadcast media and journalism.

This year’s workshop will be held August 1-7.

Working alongside NAU students and broadcast journalism professionals, the students will learn about college living, media jobs and careers, and will produce multimedia stories, learn how to conduct interviews, work in television, radio, photography and more, concluding with a live-to-tape news broadcast.

This workshop encourages Native American and other high school students to work together to tell the stories that are important to them and their communities. We give you the tools to take that first step. This was the vision of the late Andy Harvey, NAU Journalism alumnus and multi-media reporter. Harvey worked to tell the stories important to him at KPNX 12 News in Phoenix. His dream was that the next generation would take up the torch and be the storytellers of their communities.

The primary goals of the workshop are to enable Native American students to use the tools and the skills learned at the workshop to tell their own stories and promote aspirations to attend college. This workshop empowers Indigenous youth to be agents of positive change in their communities by giving voice to Native American experience.

The intent is to do the workshop in-person. If NAU is not allowing in-person workshops at that time, the workshop will be virtual. If you do not have a computer, internet access and reliable wi-fi, the program plans to work with students to provide them with hot spot access at home or work from and live on the NAU campus.

If the workshop is in person, workshop participants live in residence halls on the NAU campus in Flagstaff and work in the School of Communication’s Media Innovation Center newsroom and HD television studio.

Cost is $50 for tuition. Students are provided room and all meals during the week and full scholarships are available.

Travel to/from Flagstaff is not provided. More information is available by contacting paul.helford @nau.edu or nativeamericanbroadcastworkshop.org.

Information provided by NAU