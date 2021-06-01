Tuba City MVD office closed June 3-8

TUBA CITY, Ariz. — The Arizona Department of Transportation’s Motor Vehicle Division office in Tuba City will soon be more welcoming to customers.

ADOT is replacing Customer Service Representative workstations inside the building, which will create more interior space for customers. In order to make those and other improvements, the office will be closed to customers June 3-8.

Customers who need to complete MVD services during the closure can go online at AZMVDNow.gov or ServiceArizona.com; visit another MVD or Authorized Third Party office location; or call MVD at (602) 255-0072.

In addition, MVD locations on the Navajo Nation and in the communities of Holbrook, Flagstaff, Page and Winslow are also available during normal business hours.

Two-thirds of all MVD services and transactions can be completed at AZMVDNow.gov. Here’s a sampling of what can be done online:

• Renew vehicle registration

• Renew driver license

• Order a replacement driver license or ID card

• Change your address

• Order specialty and personalized license plates

• Submit a sold notice

More than 2 million Arizonans have activated their accounts and are taking advantage of self-serve options.