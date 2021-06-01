Tuba City MVD office closed June 3-8
TUBA CITY, Ariz. — The Arizona Department of Transportation’s Motor Vehicle Division office in Tuba City will soon be more welcoming to customers.
ADOT is replacing Customer Service Representative workstations inside the building, which will create more interior space for customers. In order to make those and other improvements, the office will be closed to customers June 3-8.
Customers who need to complete MVD services during the closure can go online at AZMVDNow.gov or ServiceArizona.com; visit another MVD or Authorized Third Party office location; or call MVD at (602) 255-0072.
In addition, MVD locations on the Navajo Nation and in the communities of Holbrook, Flagstaff, Page and Winslow are also available during normal business hours.
Two-thirds of all MVD services and transactions can be completed at AZMVDNow.gov. Here’s a sampling of what can be done online:
• Renew vehicle registration
• Renew driver license
• Order a replacement driver license or ID card
• Change your address
• Order specialty and personalized license plates
• Submit a sold notice
More than 2 million Arizonans have activated their accounts and are taking advantage of self-serve options.
- Yavapai-Prescott Tribe plans for new casino
- From the street: Brush fire near Moenkopi
- Indian Wells receives road grader
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- Lake Powell Fishing Report: Rivers feeding Lake Powell flow at 20 percent of normal average in May
- Declining Lake Powell levels prompt Colorado River states to form new plan
- One person dead, two injured in Grand Canyon rafting accident
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Wind damage disrupts fuel service at Dangling Rope Marina near Page
- Hopi Tribe issues Phase Three reopening order
- Yavapai-Prescott Tribe plans for new casino
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- One person dead, two injured in Grand Canyon rafting accident
- Navajo Nation purchases 16,350 acre Colorado ranch land in sight of sacred mountain
- Indian Wells receives road grader
- From the street: Brush fire near Moenkopi
- Environmental groups sue Trump administration for delisting gray wolves
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Coconino, Kaibab National Forest and Coconino County enter Stage 1 fire restrictions May 14
- Missing Oregon woman found dead in woods near Flagstaff
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: