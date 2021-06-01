From the street: Brush fire near Moenkopi

Gilbert Honanie captured pictures of a brush fire located south of Tuuvi Travel Center alongside U.S. 160 in Moenkopi east of Tuba City, Arizona.

On May 17, the Navajo Nation moved to Stage 1 fire restrictions to help suppress human-caused fires and wildfires in forest lands on the Nation.

The Stage 1 restrictions implemented prohibit: the possession and use of fireworks; building and using fire, campfire, and charcoal exempting usage in developed sites; and using firearms or incendiary devices without a valid permit.

The Navajo Nation has already experienced several fires this year that have threatened homes, farms, wildlife, and other areas. The public is encouraged to report any wildfires to the BIA Fire Dispatch at (928) 729-2307.

Any person or parties found guilty of violating the fire restrictions may be fined up to $5,000 or provide restitution.