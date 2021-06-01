Nikki Cooley to speak at climate summit June 9
SEDONA, Ariz. — Nikki Cooley, co-manager for the Institute for Tribal Environmental Professional’s (ITEP) will present at a Tribes & Climate Change Program June 9 at 5 p.m.
The program is hosted by Keep Sedona Beautiful, a non-profit committed to protecting and sustaining the unique scenic beauty and natural environment of the Greater Sedona Area. During the program, Cooley will share services, tools and resources ITEP’s Tribes & Climate Change Program offer to tribes/indigenous communities and non-tribal partners as well as entities working to address climate change. She will also speak about the cultural and environmental crisis that tribal/indigenous people are facing because of climate change.
In addition, she will weave cultural perspectives of the relationship tribes have with the natural environment.
Cooley is Diné (Navajo) and resides in Northern Arizona. As co-manager of ITEP’s Tribes & Climate Change Program she helps to strengthen tribal capacity and sovereignty in environmental and natural resource management through culturally relevant education, research, partnerships and policy-based services.
She works across the continental U.S. and Alaska on climate-change adaptation, mitigation and resilience planning with tribal/indigenous partners and various federal, nonprofit, academic and community partners.
Cooley has a bachelors and masters in Forestry from Northern Arizona University with an emphasis on traditional/indigenous knowledge.
Keep Sedona Beautiful’s monthly Preserving the Wonder™ Speaker Series focuses on presenting a diversity of programs relevant to the unique environment of the region.
