New Mexico fires burn over Memorial Day weekend amid drought
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Fires in New Mexico's Gila National Forest have burned nearly 70 square miles after lightning strikes earlier this month.
One of the blazes is mostly under control, officials said Monday.
The Doagy Fire in western New Mexico is now 86 percent contained, National Forest spokeswoman Marta Call said. The blaze has burned around 20 square miles on federal land in the Gila National Forest.
A separate fire in the same forest also started after a lightning strike this month, the Forest Service said. The Johnson Fire has burned around 46 square miles. Fire officials didn't include a containment estimate in a Monday update.
Fire officials say they will allow burning that is healthy for forests, but are monitoring the threat the Johnson Fire may pose to the nearby Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument, a treasured pre-Colombian settlement preserved in rock.
Trails into the Gila will close to the public on June 1 to protect public safety.
A much smaller fire started Friday outside of Cuba, in northern New Mexico. The cause remains unknown. The fire could threaten local property and oil infrastructure, the Forest Service said.
Fire season in New Mexico is on track to be even hotter and drier than usual, with lower flow in many of its rivers.
- Yavapai-Prescott Tribe plans for new casino
- From the street: Brush fire near Moenkopi
- Indian Wells receives road grader
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- Lake Powell Fishing Report: Rivers feeding Lake Powell flow at 20 percent of normal average in May
- Declining Lake Powell levels prompt Colorado River states to form new plan
- One person dead, two injured in Grand Canyon rafting accident
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Wind damage disrupts fuel service at Dangling Rope Marina near Page
- Hopi Tribe issues Phase Three reopening order
- Yavapai-Prescott Tribe plans for new casino
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- One person dead, two injured in Grand Canyon rafting accident
- Navajo Nation purchases 16,350 acre Colorado ranch land in sight of sacred mountain
- Indian Wells receives road grader
- From the street: Brush fire near Moenkopi
- Environmental groups sue Trump administration for delisting gray wolves
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Coconino, Kaibab National Forest and Coconino County enter Stage 1 fire restrictions May 14
- Missing Oregon woman found dead in woods near Flagstaff
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: