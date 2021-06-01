New exhibit spotlights Arizona's place in space exploration
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A new exhibit at the Arizona History Museum in Tucson aims to make sure the state's place in the history of space flight is not forgotten.
"Ready to Launch: Arizona's Place in Space" showcases how the Grand Canyon State helped create a path to the stars. It will be on display until Nov. 30 at the museum just west of the University of Arizona campus.
Shannon Fleischman, head museum curator for the Arizona Historical Society, oversaw the exhibit. She said people mostly think of Houston or Cape Canaveral, Florida, when it comes to places in the U.S. that foster space exploration, but Arizona's place in the history of exploration is undeniable.
"Pluto was discovered here. We trained all of the Apollo astronauts. There are just so many things that are overlooked," Fleischman told the Arizona Daily Star.
The exhibit includes plenty of relics such as a spacesuit worn by Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin on loan from NASA.
Many of the items are from the university's Lunar and Planetary Laboratory, Arizona State University and the historical society's collection. It addresses significant events like the use of space probes and telescopes to capturing the first image of a black hole.
- Yavapai-Prescott Tribe plans for new casino
- From the street: Brush fire near Moenkopi
- Indian Wells receives road grader
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- Lake Powell Fishing Report: Rivers feeding Lake Powell flow at 20 percent of normal average in May
- Declining Lake Powell levels prompt Colorado River states to form new plan
- One person dead, two injured in Grand Canyon rafting accident
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Wind damage disrupts fuel service at Dangling Rope Marina near Page
- Hopi Tribe issues Phase Three reopening order
- Yavapai-Prescott Tribe plans for new casino
- Navajo CARES Act funding to continue through 2021
- One person dead, two injured in Grand Canyon rafting accident
- Navajo Nation purchases 16,350 acre Colorado ranch land in sight of sacred mountain
- Indian Wells receives road grader
- From the street: Brush fire near Moenkopi
- Environmental groups sue Trump administration for delisting gray wolves
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Coconino, Kaibab National Forest and Coconino County enter Stage 1 fire restrictions May 14
- Missing Oregon woman found dead in woods near Flagstaff
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: