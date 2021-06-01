OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, June 03
New exhibit spotlights Arizona's place in space exploration

A meteor streaks through the Milky Way above Cathedral Rock in Arizona.(Adobe stock)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 1, 2021 10:32 a.m.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A new exhibit at the Arizona History Museum in Tucson aims to make sure the state's place in the history of space flight is not forgotten.

"Ready to Launch: Arizona's Place in Space" showcases how the Grand Canyon State helped create a path to the stars. It will be on display until Nov. 30 at the museum just west of the University of Arizona campus.

Shannon Fleischman, head museum curator for the Arizona Historical Society, oversaw the exhibit. She said people mostly think of Houston or Cape Canaveral, Florida, when it comes to places in the U.S. that foster space exploration, but Arizona's place in the history of exploration is undeniable.

"Pluto was discovered here. We trained all of the Apollo astronauts. There are just so many things that are overlooked," Fleischman told the Arizona Daily Star.

The exhibit includes plenty of relics such as a spacesuit worn by Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin on loan from NASA.

Many of the items are from the university's Lunar and Planetary Laboratory, Arizona State University and the historical society's collection. It addresses significant events like the use of space probes and telescopes to capturing the first image of a black hole.

