Navajo officials discuss clean-up of former tribal sawmill
Originally Published: June 1, 2021 10:33 a.m.
Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer joined Red Lake Chapter Government Officials, Delegate Wilson Stewart Jr. and Navajo Nation EPA May 26 for a site visit to the former Navajo Forest Products Industry in Navajo, New Mexico.
During the visit, there were discussions to initiate a clean-up project of the former business site. The former tribal sawmill once supported over 2,500 people in the small community of Navajo and surrounding communities.
In 1991, it was shut down and demolished due to the concern for the ecosystem.
