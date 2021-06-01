OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, June 03
More campfire, smoking restrictions imposed in Arizona

The Navajo Nation moved to Stage 1 fire restrictions May 17. (Photo/Adobe Stock)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 1, 2021 10:09 a.m.

PHOENIX — Additional public lands agencies in Arizona are imposing restrictions on campfires and smoking due to wildfire activity and dry conditions.

The new restrictions taking effect May 26 in southeastern Arizona are being imposed by the Coronado National Forest and other agencies that include the state Department of Forestry and Fire Management and the federal Bureau of Land Management.

Restrictions also are being imposed in the region by Saguaro National Park and multiple national monuments, national historic sites and national wildlife refuges.

In northern Arizona, the state Department of Forestry and Fire Management also is imposing new restrictions in parts of Coconino County north of the Grand Canyon.

The latest restrictions are in addition to ones previously implemented in other parts of the state, including the Apache-Sitgreaves, Coconino, Kaibab and Prescott and Tonto national forests.

On May 17, the Navajo Nation implemented Stage 1 Fire Restrictions.

More information about state wide restrictions is available at https://dffm.az.gov/

